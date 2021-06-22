Chesterfield schools unveil bookmobile, community engagement van

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools unveiled two vans designed to engage the community in different ways on Tuesday. One van will be a bookmobile, providing reading materials to certain parts of the county, and the other will be used for community engagement events.

The bookmobile will specifically serve Falling Creek Middle School and Meadowbrook High School. The community engagement van will travel around the county for back-to-school nights, registration opportunities and other events.

The van will bring items like a popcorn machine, snow cone maker, wi-fi hotspot and Chromebooks to school district event.

Amy Bartilotti with the school district’s family and community engagement team says the pandemic has changed the way they approach education.

“Really putting the public back in public education,” Bartilotti said. “I think that’s something we’ve really been able to do in this past year and we’ve recognized in a really different way, our whole focus this year is being on the go.”

The vehicles, both donated by the county government, sport bright colors and fun patterns so they’ll be hard to miss while they’re driving around Chesterfield.