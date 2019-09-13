Chesterfield Schools wants your old denim jeans

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Whether they’re too tight, too loose, or just out-of-style, Chesterfield County Public Schools says they want your old denim jeans.

Schools from across Chesterfield County are looking to collect “gently used denim, which will be cleaned by Goodwill and repurposed for use by Central Virginia residents,” according to the county school’s Facebook page.

“The competition is by the number of items collected.”

Prizes will be awarded to the top three Chesterfield County public elementary, middle and high schools who collect the most denim.

Locals are encouraged to stop by L.C. Bird High School this weekend between the hours of noon to 4 p.m. to drop off their denim jeans.

The following weekend, Sept. 21-22, locals may drop their denim jeans off from, noon to 4 p.m. at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center.