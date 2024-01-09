CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools has announced that all of the district’s schools will open two hours late on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

According to the school district, the delay is taking place due to the impacts of severe storms in the area on Tuesday, Jan. 9. 807 buildings in Chesterfield are without power as of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

“We know Dominion Energy is working to restore power in some areas of the county, and the Virginia Department of Transportation and Chesterfield County are addressing impacts to roadways,” said Chesterfield Schools in the announcement. “We will continue to monitor conditions overnight.”