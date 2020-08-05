Chesterfield secures additional 30M in federal COVID-19 relief funding

Public hearing set for August 26 to hear from county residents, businesses on how best to spend the nearly $50M in CARES Act funds

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County has secured another $30 million in federal funding, following the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the county wants residents’ help with how to spend it.

The money is in addition to the $30 million the county has already received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act, back in March. The county has spent roughly $10 million on initiatives and regional partnerships to help residents and businesses struggling financially as a result of COVID-19.

With this in mind, the county will hold a public hearing on Aug. 26 for residents and businesses to share their thoughts on how to spend the remaining $50 million in CARES Act funds.

Residents and businesses can submit comments in person at the Public Meeting Room at 10001 Iron Bridge Road on Aug. 26. Seating will be limited. Social distancing and face masks will be enforced.

Those unable to attend can submit their suggestions via an online form by clicking here.

Residents without internet service are asked to cal (804) 748-1808.

