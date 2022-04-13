CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County wants to hear from you — and a good deal of money may be on the line.

The county has issued a survey on pedestrian safety, biking and traffic congestion on Huguenot Road, specifically focusing on the portion near its intersection with Robious Road.

“Your feedback will help your local leaders determine whether or not to pursue future funding opportunities,” the county wrote in a Facebook post.

The area is the focus of a VDOT improvement study, which could mean state funding to help the county revamp the roadway.

The intersection is included in the county’s Bikeways and Trails plan as well, where it’s been marked for future construction of dedicated bike infrastructure.

The survey will be available between now and April 22, and will help the county determine what improvements, if any, to pursue on the road.