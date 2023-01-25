The grandstands are no longer standing at the shuttered Southside Speedway, which closed permanently in Dec. 2020. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield is now accepting proposals for redevelopment of the shuttered Southside Speedway in a process that leaves the door open for racing to resume on the historic track.

The speedway has been shuttered for more than two years, after the financial stress of the pandemic drove it out of business. The county purchased it shortly thereafter, and a recent county report outlined serious deterioration of the facilities, which would require a $10-15 million renovation to resume races.

Details of the Genito Special Area Plan overlay for the former Southside Speedway site. This plan is a guide for potential uses that could change as proposals are made.

Still, in the request for qualifications posted by the Economic Development Authority this week, the door was left open for a proposal that include short-track racing.

Among the listed project goals are “complementary uses to enhance the experience for those using the River City Sports Complex” and features “not limited to parks, playgrounds, daycare facilities, sports facilities, and recreation.”

During a county meeting last November, County Manager Dr. Joe Casey said that they were looking for proposals that emphasize entertainment uses, “including some for racetracks, hopefully.”

Developers interested in taking on the site will have to send a letter of intent by February 27, and submit a full proposal package by May 29.