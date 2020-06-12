Chesterfield set to reopen recreation centers, libraries and athletic facilities

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield County has announced plans to reopen a number of park and county facilities.

PARKS

Starting Friday, June 12, the Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation department will start to open athletic fields and courts after shutting down due to COVID-19 back in late March.

The fields and courts will be open for recreational sports practices and training only. Games, scrimmages and tournaments are not allowed without getting permission from the county first.

The total number of people allowed to gather together cannot exceed either 50 percent of the occupancy or 50 people, whichever is less.

RECREATION CENTERS

On Monday, June 15, the Ettrick, Bensley and Stonebridge recreation centers will reopen.

The Rockwood Nature Center is set to reopen on Tuesday, June 16.

Only a few recreational programs will be available, and registration for those starts Monday. You can register at this link.

Facial coverings will be required indoors, plexiglass has been installed at customer service desks, and specific doors have been assigned for entering and exiting.

LIBRARIES

The Central, Meadowdale and North Courthouse Road libraries are set to reopen on Monday, June 15. The hours are as follows:

Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Curbside services will still be available.