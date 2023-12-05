CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield Sheriff’s deputy who was previously suspended for charges of reckless handling of a firearm is now back on duty, according to the Chesterfield County Sherriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, the Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorneys Office said Deputy Sheriff Andrew Trammell, 23, was dismissed of charges of reckless handling of a firearm at the General District Court.

The charges came after an incident that took place on Tuesday, April 18 at 10:30 p.m., where Trammell was handling a personal handgun at his residence when a shot was fired into a bedroom wall while he was off-duty.

According to officials, Trammell had removed the magazine and believed the handgun was safe to handle, but reported the misfire to the Sheriff’s Office as policy, which was then turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The Attorney’s Office charged Trammell for reckless handling of a firearm and Trammell was suspended from duty until his pretrial court date.

On Dec. 5, the case went to the General District Court where a special prosecutor and judge from other jurisdictions granted its dismissal, and the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office immediately restored Trammell’s position with the department.