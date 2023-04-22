CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield Sheriff’s deputy has been suspended from the department after Commonwealth’s Attorney’s pursued charges against him for recklessly handling a firearm while in his home this week.

On Tuesday, April 18 at 10:30 p.m., 23-year-old Chesterfield Deputy Sheriff Andrew Trammell was off duty and handling a personal handgun in the room he rents in a home on the 3000 block of Maplevale Road. While he was using the gun, a single round was discharged into a bedroom wall.

Only Trammell and the owner of the home were home at the time.

Trammell reported the incident to the Chesterfield County Police Department, who took the report before turning the matter over to the Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office decided to pursue charges against Trammell for reckless handling of a firearm. This is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which is punishable by no more than a year of jail time, a fine of up to $2,500 or both.

Trammel, who has been an employee at the Sheriff’s Office for two years, has been suspended pending his court trial.

His pretrial court date is set for June 15.