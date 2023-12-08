CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office has announced that one of its drug detection dogs died while on duty.

According to the sheriff’s office, 2-year-old K-9 Cooper was with his handler performing his routine duties at the Chesterfield County Jail on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 8 when he suddenly had an apparent medical emergency.

Cooper’s handler and other deputies quickly began rescue efforts and he was rushed to Chesterfield Animal Services, where he died. He was taken to Ironbridge Animal Hospital to determine his cause of death.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cooper had only been certified since Sept. 15.

“Our canines are part of our family and fill a critical role for us,” said Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard in a statement. “From detecting explosives, to guns, to drugs, our canines are essential in our mission to keep our jail and courthouse campuses safe and K9 Cooper was a valued asset.”