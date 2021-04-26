Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers to assist in inmate tattoo removal

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The sheriff’s office in Chesterfield is looking for volunteers to assist in a program to remove tattoos on select inmates in the county.

The office posted on its Facebook page on Monday that the program is for inmates who have made bad decisions on inappropriate tattoos and have decided to remove them before being released.

“Removing inappropriate tattoos would enhance a positive self-image and reduce judgement at first glance by a tattoo that does not represent who they are now,” the statement said.

If you’re interested in participating in the program, contact Bailey Hilliard at (804) 706-2034 or HilliardB@chesterfield.gov.