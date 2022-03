CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Due to the looming precipitation in this weekend’s weather forecast, Chesterfield County has decided to postpone its previously scheduled Shred and E-Cycling event tomorrow.

The event was previously scheduled for Saturday, March 12 as a way for Chesterfield residents to shred old papers and recycle electronics.

Chesterfield said they will announce the rescheduled day at a later date.