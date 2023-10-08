CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a robbery at a smoke shop in Chesterfield County that occurred in the early hours on Sunday.

Police said the robbery occurred at the Smokies Lounge Smoke Shop store, located at 16001 Woods Edge Road at about 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8.

Police said a male suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area.

Police describe the suspect as being a male with an unknown race, who stands about 5 feet and 6 inches tall with a medium build. The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, dark colored pants, black shoes and a dark colored mask.

Chesterfield County looking for suspect in connection to robbery (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department) Chesterfield County looking for suspect in connection to robbery (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

Anyone with information about this suspect or about the robbery are asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.