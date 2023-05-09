CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield student was arrested with a loaded gun at Matoaca Middle School Tuesday morning.

According to Chesterfield Police, school school administrators were trying to search a 13-year old boy’s bag for marijuana when he fled from the school office. While running from the building, police say he shoved a school administrator out of the way.

He was arrested shortly afterwards by a Chesterfield Police officer assigned to the school. While searching his bag, police found a loaded gun and marijuana.

The student has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property, assault of a school official and possession of marijuana on school property.

The student is now being held in juvenile detention, and police say no one was hurt during the incident.

“Please talk with your child about the importance of speaking up when they see or hear something concerning,” school administration wrote. “Maintaining a safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment remains a primary goal of Matoaca Middle School.”

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.