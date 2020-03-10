1  of  2
Chesterfield students awarded $2,500 scholarships at Black History Month Business Breakfast

2020 Chesterfield County Leadership for the 21st Century Scholarship winners. From left: Nyota Patel, Austin Ray Booth, Daniel J. Faulkner, Alexandra Murias Roman, Taiwo Adepoju, Moserah Nkosi

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Public Schools and Virginia State Univerity honored six county high school seniors with scholarships at the annual Black History Month Business Breakfast and Scholarship Recognition event Tuesday.

The event was rescheduled from its original date of Feb. 21, as a result of inclement weather.

Held at VSU’s Gateway Dining and Event Center, the six winners were each awarded a $2,500 Leadership for the 21st Century scholarship. The winners include:

  • Taiwo Adepoju, Meadowbrook High School
  • Austin Ray, Booth, Clover Hill High School
  • Daniel J. Faulkner, Matoaca High School
  • Alexandra Murias Roman, Midlothian High School
  • Moserah Nkosi, Maggie Walker Governor’s School
  • Nyota Patel, Thomas Dale High School

Chesterfield seniors submitted application essays that examined the national Black History Month theme “African Americans and the Vote,” and the struggle for voting rights today.

This is the 23rd year the Leadership for the 21St Century Scholarships has been awarded.

