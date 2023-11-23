CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Chesterfield County’s Brentwood Subdivision woke up to water line issues on Thanksgiving morning.

The Chesterfield County Police Department confirmed with 8News that several calls had been received from residents experiencing no water or low water pressure.

A spokesperson with the department said a utility company was notified around 5 a.m. and is currently investigating the issue.

This is a developing story. Be sure to stay with 8News for the latest.