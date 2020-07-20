Chesterfield superintendent recommends virtual start for upcoming school year

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty told teachers in an email Monday that the district plans to recommend starting the upcoming school year online and developing a phased-in approach to its reopening plan.

In the message, Daugherty states that the school system needs “better metrics for reopening” and that he will recommend the virtual start for the fall during Monday’s school board meeting.

“Again, this is not a choice we wanted to make. However, it is a choice we feel like we have to make in the best interests related to the health and safety of our 63,000 students and nearly 8,000 employees,” Daugherty wrote.

