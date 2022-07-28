CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One company that’s already cleared the land for a surf park and hotel complex in Chesterfield will have to wait a little longer to find out of they’ll get a tax break.

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors delayed the vote after the deputy county administrator said the numbers surrounding the project were inaccurate.

The motion to defer the vote was made by Board Chair Chris Winslow, who has accepted thousands in campaign donations from the developers since 2017, after Supervisor Jim Holland said he “couldn’t say yes at this point,” since he hadn’t had a chance to look fully at the financial impact of the proposed tax break.

The board will now consider the proposal at their August meeting, which will be open to public comment.

To read more about why the vote was delayed, click BELOW: