Chesterfield teacher share concerns over 4th cohort return

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A group of teachers expressed concerns over Chesterfield County’s plans to send middle and high school students back to in-person learning on Monday.

Several teachers with Chesterfield Educators United held a press conference on November, 6 and said according to a recent survey nearly 900 Chesterfield schools staff members are “uneasy” about returning back to the classrooms.

Emma Clarke, a teacher at Falling Creek Middle School, said teachers’ voices weren’t heard throughout the decision-making to bring more students back for in-person learning.

“The district is willfully ignoring the thoughts and feelings of their staff members,” said Clarke. “The district chose not to collect this type of data themselves, — they did not ask us if we felt safe, they did not ask us if we felt prepared.”

She said the district simply didn’t want to hear what she and the other 900 hundred employee’s had to say because it wouldn’t benefit them.

“They didn’t ask because they didn’t want to know,” she said.

Chesterfield schools said in a statement to 8News that they are taking every precaution to keep faculty, staff and students safe.

“We are working directly with employees to reiterate our commitment to a safe working and learning environment,” Chesterfield County Public Schools said.

Families that wish to continue learning virtually will be able to do so.

LATEST NEWS: