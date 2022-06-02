CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man was charged with reckless handling of a firearm after police say he shot himself while wearing a bulletproof vest and filed a false shooting and malicious wounding report.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers responded to the 8900 block of Chester Forest Lane at around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 for a report of a man being shot.

The man, identified as 18-year-old Tristan McCoun, reported hearing gunshots outside his home. He put on a bulletproof vest and took out a gun of his own before going outside to investigate.

The man said when he went outside, he exchanged gunfire with an unknown assailant and was shot, the bullet hitting the vest.

It was determined during the investigation that McCoun had actually shot himself before going outside and firing several shots at his front door, finally calling police to report that he had been in a shootout with an unknown person.

On Wednesday, June 1, detectives obtained warrants for McCoun’s arrest and he turned himself in without incident later that day. McCoun was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and giving false reports to law enforcement. He has since been released on an unsecured bond.