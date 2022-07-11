EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield teen has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of another teen from Emporia.

Criminal petitions were issued for the suspect, identified only as a 16-year-old, in connection to the fatal shooting of Monta’ Gray, according to the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office. Gray, 16, died after being shot in Emporia on June 27.

The sheriff’s office said the homicide investigation is ongoing as more arrests are expected. Authorities are asking anyone with additional information to reach out at 434-348-4200 or online.