CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield teenager is set to headline her own benefit concert after making it to Hollywood for an “American Idol” audition.

Carrie Brockwell, 15, goes to the Governor’s School for the Arts in Petersburg. She told 8News she was so excited last year when she found out she would have the opportunity to audition for “American Idol” in Hollywood. Brockwell performed a Billie Eilish song in front of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

“Seeing those people who you’ve looked up to your whole life like in front of you, getting to sing in front of them and then the validation of like three ‘yeses’ is like pretty crazy,” Brockwell said. “That whole thing is wild to me.”

During that nerve-racking audition, Brockwell said she met another singer named “Hazi” from Knoxville, Tn., who has since become her best friend and concert collaborator. Now, the two former contestants are teaming up to perform both original music and covers on Friday night.

The concert — called “Count Me In — A Night Of Hope” — has sold out of the 350 available tickets. It will be held at the Perkinson Center for the Arts in Chester and will benefit Runway-2-Life — a teen suicide prevention organization.

Although neither artist made it to the final round of American Idol auditions, Hazi has some advice for anyone interested in trying out themselves.

“Go about and just and make friends,” Hazi said. “Make friends because honestly that’s what’s going to be the most worth it and most long lasting.”