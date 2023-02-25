CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of first degree murder in connection to the deadly shooting of another teenager last summer.

Around 10:30 p.m. on July 2, 2022, police responded to the Cultural Center of India, located in the 6600 block of Iron Bridge Parkway, for a reported shooting. According to police, a birthday party was taking place at the time of the shooting. When police arrived, officers found a juvenile male victim dead inside a bathroom.

A preliminary investigation led Chesterfield Police to arrest of a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old on July 3.

After further investigation, detectives identified two additional suspects, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old. Detectives obtained juvenile petitions for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for both suspects, as well as an additional juvenile petition for malicious bodily injury for the 16-year-old suspect. The 16-year-old suspect was arrested on July 7 and the 17-year-old suspect was arrested on July 8.

According to police, all four suspects knew the victim, and the investigation suggested that the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, a Chesterfield jury found 16-year-old David Saul Alvarez Reyes guilty on charges of first-degree murder, felony use of a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling in the July shooting.

The Chesterfield Commonwealth Attorney’s Office told 8News they were not able to provide a statement on the case at the time, as the cases for several co-defendants are still pending.