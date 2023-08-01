DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A South Chesterfield teenager is fighting for her life after being shot in the head while driving on I-85 in Dinwiddie County Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police said the 19-year-old was driving a 2017 Kia Optima south on I-85 before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 when her car was shot at by a passing vehicle near Exit 63.

Immediately after the shooting, the Kia crossed the southbound lanes and crashed on the right shoulder. The victim is in serious but stable condition. Police continue to look for the suspect involved.

The aftermath of that shooting was a disturbing sight for nearby residents like Steven Tilley, who saw the crash on his way home that afternoon.

“I know we’ve had a few shootings out here and I was wondering what was going on this time,” Tilley said.

Numbers over the years show shootings on major highways are not uncommon in the metro-Richmond area. 8News previously uncovered that state police investigated least 25 incidents on I-95, I-85 and I-64 in 2021. In 2022, Virginia State Police said that number climbed to at least 31 shootings shootings in the same area.

While police were unable to give exact numbers for 2023 so far, 8News has covered at least three shootings on local interstates in the past six months. As recently as June, a man was severely injured after being shot on I-95 in Chesterfield County.

“[Police] don’t know where it’s coming from or who’s been doing it. So, you don’t know who to trust or what to do anymore,” Tilley said.

While police work to find answers in Tuesday’s incident in Dinwiddie County, they urge anyone who saw anything to come forward and contact the Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.