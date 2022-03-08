CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County will soon begin work on a $26.2 million project to improve drainage in a flood-prone stretch of Otterdale Road, an effort that will close part of the road for months.

The multi-year project will start March 14 when the county works to replace undersized culverts at the Horsepen Creek crossing with a two-span bridge.

Crews will raise the roadway eight feet at the bridge approach and work to regrade the stream channel, add stormwater management facilities and enhance shoulders and roadside drainage ditches.

The work is expected to keep the portion of the roadway closed until October, forcing residents to find an alternate route when trying to access their neighborhoods. According to a release from the county, the Chesterfield Department of Transportation has already put up detour signs in the area.

The Horsepen Creek crossing is the first of three on Otterdale that will require reconstruction. The project, slated to be completed by May 2024, was funded with county-issued bonds, savings from other transportation initiatives and road cash proffers.

In August 2020, more than 10 inches of precipitation over a 24-hour period hit parts of the county and caused flooding along Otterdale Road, the county’s release stated.

