The 254,084-square-foot middle school — being built for 1,800 students — aims to help address the district's capacity concerns. It is expected to be ready for the 2025-2026 school year.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield will break ground in August on a $95 million, three-story middle school that could welcome 1,800 students in 2025 and is being touted as the largest in Central Virginia.

The new school, which still needs a permanent name but has a placeholder name of the West Area Middle School, will be built in the county’s Upper Magnolia Green area. The groundbreaking ceremony, first reported by Richmond BizSense, is slated for Aug. 9.

The new middle school – and replacement of Falling Creek Middle – aims to help address capacity issues at Chesterfield schools as the county faces a population increase. Data from the county shows multiple schools at or above capacity levels.

“We needed to take a decisive step to address capacity needs,” Josh Davis, the chief operations officer for Chesterfield County Public Schools, said in an interview Tuesday.

Davis said West Area Middle and Falling Creek Middle will be “the largest middle schools in Central Virginia” when complete. Chesterfield has the largest school system in Central Virginia.

West Area Middle School — a 254,084-square-foot school being built on 105 acres — is meant to relieve overcrowding at Tomahawk Creek Middle and prepare for future students. Tomahawk Creek Middle School, county data shows, has a capacity limit of 1,484 but had a student enrollment of 1,680 as of Sept. 30, 2022.

Falling Creek Middle has used trailers to address overcrowding at the school, Davis said, holding an entire grade level in them. It has a capacity of 979, but the Sept. 30, 2022 enrollment level was 1,430, Chesterfield’s data shows.

From 2010 to the 2020 census, data shows the county’s population grew by 15.5%. Chesterfield’s population was an estimated 378,408 as of July 1, and 23.3% of its population is under 18 years old, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

West Area Middle will be part of Chesterfield’s Upper Magnolia Green property, which the county bought in 2020, in the western part of the county. The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approved a proposal last May to rezone the more than 2,000-acre property to build an industrial park and a residential and public use site in the area.

West Area Middle is being built for 1,800 students and is expected to have different grades on separate floors, with Davis telling 8News that sixth graders will primarily be on the first floor, seventh graders on the second and eighth graders on the third floor.

Each floor will include 19 regular classrooms, five science labs, conference rooms, teacher workrooms and offices. Exploratory wings of the three-story school will provide space for electives such as art, technology, business, world languages and more.

The school will have a 1,000-seat auditorium, a cafeteria for 650 students, a 1,200-seat gym with adjacent locker rooms, an auxiliary gym and a music suite next to the auditorium. It will also include an eight-lane track around a soccer field, two softball fields, two-play fields and courts for tennis and basketball.

Funding for the new middle school is coming from a variety of sources, Davis said. This includes nearly $64 million in Virginia Public School Authority bonds, close to $17 million in previous construction project savings and $2 million from a $540 million general obligation bond that voters approved last November.

The West Area Middle project was initially estimated to cost over $100 million, but Davis told 8News the total budget is $95 million.

The budget for the Falling Creek Middle rebuild is more than $103 million, according to figures provided to 8News. When it’s finished next year, Davis said it will be able to “comfortably” hold students within the school.

The Aug. 9 groundbreaking for the West Area Middle School will be at 10 a.m. at 17151 Westerleigh Parkway. It is expected to open for the 2025-2026 school year.