Chesterfield to build 135 new housing units… for dogs and cats

The proposed location of the new facility near Courthouse Road. (Map courtesy of Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is in the middle of a housing boom, with hundreds of new units of housing approved every month by the planning commission and Board of Supervisors. While most of that housing is for humans, a new county animal shelter will provide room for furry friends of all stripes.

The proposal was endorsed unanimously by planning commission members at their Feb. 15 meeting and will likely win approval from the Board of Supervisors.

The county is seeking to replace its old animal services buildings which, according to a zoning application filed by the county, “no longer meet the needs of Animal Services and do not allow for future growth and services for County residents.”

Facility plan provided by Chesterfield County.

The facility would have kennel space for 78 dogs and 57 cats, as well as a barn for non-domestic animals and an outdoor exercise area.

The county also intends to eventually construct a separate adoption center to help re-house animals, but the new facility will host adoption services in the meantime, since they’ve “increasingly transitioned to a

virtual format with the recent pandemic.”