Chesterfield to build new elementary school to help ease overcrowding

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new elementary school is coming soon to Chesterfield County.

The Chesterfield County School Board unanimously approved construction plans for a new elementary school to be built in the Magnolia Green subdivision. The school, which has yet to be named, aims to help overcrowding at Grange Hall Elementary School and Winterpock Elementary School.

Winterpock is the most overcrowded elementary school in the county. A spokesperson for Chesterfield Schools says it’s overcapacity by about 350 students.

“I think it will alleviate a lot of the overcrowding and I think it will be great for our growing neighborhood as well,” said one Magnolia Green resident who did not want to be named.

The school is slated to open in the Fall of 2022. The resident who spoke with 8News said it is perfect timing for her young son who will start elementary school after it opens.

“I’m happy to hear that when it is time for my son to go to school, hopefully it won’t be overcrowded and hopefully it will have the latest technology so I’m excited to hear about it,” she said.

The Chesterfield woman pointed out how the Magnolia Green subdivision has grown quickly and more families continue to move in.

“This neighborhood is continuing to grow. There is more and more construction everyday, so I feel like this neighborhood especially is going to need a school just to accommodate all the kids,” she said.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield County Schools said construction on the new elementary school will start in early 2021.

There will be a chance for the public to give input and discuss construction plans at a community meeting on Jan. 15 held at Winterpock Elementary School at 6:30 p.m.

