CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A library in Chesterfield is paying tribute to a local civil rights icon.

The Enon library located at 1801 Enon Church Road is renaming its building after humanitarian, theologian and cultural historian Dr. Wyatt Tee Walker.

Dozens of people gathered on the morning of Friday, Oct. 21, at around 10 a.m. to be a part of the special dedication ceremony.

“We are absolutely thrilled to recognize and honor Dr. Wyatt Tee Walker, a civil rights leader and longtime Chesterfield resident whose life’s work honored all of humanity,” said Chris Winslow, chairman of the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors.

At the unveiling, organizers revealed a plaque remembering Dr. Walker and his contributions not only to the town of Chester but to his community as well. The civil rights icon lived in Chester for almost 15 years before his death in 2018.

“Today we’re calling the name Dr. Wyatt Tee Walker in gratitude and in perpetuity as we dedicate and name this future Enon library after a man whose life and body of work honor all of humanity,” said William McGee President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Dr. Walker was maybe best known for his role as chief of staff to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 1960 to 1964. He also served as the president of the Petersburg chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and as the state director of the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE).

“Walker stood ready to fight for the oppression of his people the symbolic nature of his name being raised on this public library as an intentional reminder to stand for civil rights for black Americans” added Dr. Tyren Frazier, President of the Rho Iota Lambda Chapter in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield’s 2022 Community Facilities Bond Plan is including $17 million dollars to replace the 4,000-square-foot Enon Library that is currently standing with a 25,000-square-foot facility.

If the proposal is approved by voters in next month’s general election, the new Enon Library building also will be named after Dr. Walker.