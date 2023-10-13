CHESTERFIELD, (WRIC) – After switching to subscription-based recycling earlier this year, residents in Chesterfield have had to find their own recycling service for the last several months – but in just a few weeks, they will have another option.

Starting Nov. 1, residents can drop off recyclable materials free of charge at both Southern and Northern Area Convenience Centers during open hours.

“Since we’ve made the decision to go with using the private vendors for curbside recycling, we just wanted to give the community more chances to continue recycling,” said Chesterfield’s Director of General Services, John Neal.

Chesterfield will open the Southern Area Convenience Center on the next two Wednesdays, Oct. 18 and Oct. 25, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. before they begin opening the two facilities for recycling drop-off seven days a week in November.

Robert Etheridge, a Chesterfield resident, utilizes a curbside recycling service but also frequently visits the Southern Area Convenience Center to drop off glassware.

“When it comes to items that I cannot recycle through my curbside recycling, it makes it much easier to deal with items like glass,” said Etheridge.

Neal said in that addition to the operation at the two convenience centers, the county also has community drop off recycling centers in seven different parks.

“Those seven sites have similar containers that we have here at Southern, where people can drop off the recycling. It is from sunup to sundown, and we’ve seen great success with that.”

Huguenot Park, Daniel Park and Rockwood Park have been the busiest, Neal said.

“We’ve seen a lot of activity there, a lot of great feedback from the community,” said Neal.

Next spring, the county plans on setting up express lanes for people who only have to drop off recycling instead of solid waste.

“We’ll be able to get them in and out quicker because it’s a free transaction,” said Neal.

A Chesterfield County resident throws recycling in drop off bin at the Southern Area Convenience Center.

A row of recycling bins at the Southern Area Convenience Center in Chesterfield County.

Community response to expanding free recycling access has been encouraging – and Etheridge told 8News he appreciates the continuous effort.

“Chesterfield County has been pretty much on the ball when it comes to recycling. They’ve made it very easy for me,” said Etherridge.