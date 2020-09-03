Chesterfield to use 4 county libraries as early voting locations

Chesterfield County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield has designated four county libraries as early voting locations that will be available for voters to use starting Oct. 19.

With expectations of high voter turnout, Chesterfield’s Board of Supervisors approved all of the satellite voting locations within the last ten days. Each location — listed below — will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

North Courthouse Road Library325 Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield
LaPrade Library9000 Hull Street Road, North Chesterfield
Meadowdale Library4301 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield
Ettrick-Matoaca Library4501 River Road, South Chesterfield

LaPrade and Ettrick-Matoaca will only be open for early voting but North Courthouse Road and Meadowdale will still offer library services during regular hours. Chesterfield voters can submit their ballots at the general registrar’s office at 9848 Lori Road starting on Sept. 18, when early voting in Virginia officially begins.

The general registrar’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the two Saturdays, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, before the general election.

Anyone who plans on voting early in Chesterfield is asked to wear a mask and follow physical distancing guidelines at all four locations. Mail-in ballots can be dropped off and a curbside voting phone service will be offered at each location.

Registered voters must provide their name, address and show an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID Confirmation statement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events