Chesterfield to use 4 county libraries as early voting locations

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield has designated four county libraries as early voting locations that will be available for voters to use starting Oct. 19.

With expectations of high voter turnout, Chesterfield’s Board of Supervisors approved all of the satellite voting locations within the last ten days. Each location — listed below — will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

North Courthouse Road Library 325 Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield LaPrade Library 9000 Hull Street Road, North Chesterfield Meadowdale Library 4301 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield Ettrick-Matoaca Library 4501 River Road, South Chesterfield

LaPrade and Ettrick-Matoaca will only be open for early voting but North Courthouse Road and Meadowdale will still offer library services during regular hours. Chesterfield voters can submit their ballots at the general registrar’s office at 9848 Lori Road starting on Sept. 18, when early voting in Virginia officially begins.

The general registrar’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the two Saturdays, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, before the general election.

Anyone who plans on voting early in Chesterfield is asked to wear a mask and follow physical distancing guidelines at all four locations. Mail-in ballots can be dropped off and a curbside voting phone service will be offered at each location.

Registered voters must provide their name, address and show an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID Confirmation statement.