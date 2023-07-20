CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a pond on the evening of July 11.

Police responded to a call for a possible drowning at the 3800 block of Cogbill Road just after 7 p.m. on July 11. At the scene, officers learned that relatives had found the toddler unresponsive in a pond.

The relatives removed the child from the water and performed CPR until officers arrived, police said. Officers then assisted with the CPR efforts until rescue personnel arrived and drove the boy to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.