CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash has closed the ramp from Interstate 95 to 288 (World War II Veterans Memorial Highway) in Chesterfield.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the south right shoulder of I-95 is also closed.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

