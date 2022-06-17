CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a tire-slashing incident that involved three businesses and over 20 cars earlier this month.

A Crime Solvers tip helped police identify the suspect as 54-year-old Andrew G. Heywood of the 12000 block of Stamford Road in Chesterfield.

Andrew Heywood (Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police)

On June 16, Heywood was arrested and charged with one count of felony vandalism and three counts of misdemeanor vandalism in relation to the incidents.

On June 6, police received a call reporting that vehicle tires had been slashed at several businesses in the 8300 block of Midlothian turnpike.

It was initially reported that 54 tires had been slashed on 23 vehicles and one trailer at three businesses — One Stop Auto Repair, Haley Toyota and RNR Tire Express. According to police, a further investigation revealed that even more tires had been damaged at other locations in the area.

Surveillance cameras in the area showed a suspect slashing the tires at around 1:30 a.m. this footage was released to the public in the hopes that someone would come forward with more information.

8News also interviewed Jerry Jacobson, the owner of One Stop Auto Repair earlier this month.

“I was a nervous wreck, I didn’t know what to do,” Jacobson said. “I have customers who rely on our services and I feel like he took something away from me and the customers that’s hard to replace.”

Chesterfield County Police are continuing to investigate the incident and encourage anyone with information to contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 Tips mobile app.