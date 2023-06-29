CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After experiencing four break-ins in one month, a Chesterfield vape shop owner wants to know who is responsible.

8News spoke with Adam Sanabani, the co-founder of Griffin Vape shop on Midlothian Turnpike, after a group of people broke into his business Sunday night.

Surveillance cameras installed on the side of the building caught the four people breaking a window and crawling inside the building. Sanabani said this is the fourth time this month his shop was broken into, despite increasing security measures.

“We got sensors in here, more sensors than we already had. We had our security team come down and try to find out ways where we can minimize what would potentially happen again,” said Sanabani.

Griffin Vape shop on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield. (Photo: Rolynn Wilson)

Both Henrico and Chesterfield police told 8News their counties have seen a total of nine burglaries to vape shops this year. Sanabani said he’s concerned these criminals could be using the products they stole to commit more crimes.

“I think it’s a very big chance that these people might be underagers who couldn’t otherwise purchase it legally,” he said. “And I know there’s a huge demand for that in the black markets for underage kids. So, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if it’s somebody who’s grabbing them and distributing them throughout schools.”

Inside the Griffin Vape shop in Chesterfield. (Photo: Rolynn Wilson)

After this most recent incident, Griffin Vape is preparing to board up the windows. Sanabani said other shops are focusing on safety as well.

“I know a lot of people are beefing up their own security, putting in gates on their windows, and it’s unfortunate that we have to do that. I don’t think it’s a good look for the community to have bars on their windows, but it has come to that at this point,” said Sanabani.

Chesterfield police told 8News this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about any of these incidents should give police a call.