CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All members of the public are invited to attend the Chesterfield County Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 to remember and give thanks to those who have served the country.

The free event, which is sponsored by the Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia, will begin at 2 p.m. at the county’s Historic 1917 Courthouse Green, located on 10011 Iron Bridge Road.

Photo: Chesterfield County / Facebook

Representatives of veterans’ organizations in Chesterfield and surrounding counties are invited to lay wreaths along the Veterans Memorial Wall at the front of the Courthouse. The ceremony will also feature guest speakers and musical salutes to veterans by the Thomas Dale High School Band, the Thomas Dale High School Choir and the St. Augustine’s Catholic Church Choir.

Guests do not have to be veterans to attend the event.

Photo: Chesterfield County / Facebook

In case of rain, the ceremony will be moved to the Eanes-Pittman Public Safety Training Center at 6610 Public Safety Way. For more information, visit here.