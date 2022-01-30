Chesterfield warehouse fire reignites early Sunday morning

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A warehouse fire was put out by Chesterfield Fire Saturday night, and later rekindled Sunday morning.

The Chesterfield Fire Department said they responded to a report of fire coming from the roof of a building at 1821 Ware Bottom Spring Road just before 10 p.m. last night.

Crews arrived to EMGE Paving and a Auto Body Shop and saw heavy fire through the roof.

Chesterfield Fire said nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire. The incident is under investigation by the fire marshals office.

The Chesterfield Mire Marshals Office confirmed that crews were dispatched a second time when the fire was reignited by debris around 2 a.m.