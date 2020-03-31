Chesterfield will furlough more than 500 county employees

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County plans to furlough more than 500 county employees, both part-time and full-time workers, as the area faces economic uncertainty sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision, which will go into effect on April 4, puts the employees on leave until further notice without pay. A release from the county said the employees were provided with information regarding their unemployment eligibility and six-months of health and dental benefits last week.

“This wasn’t an easy decision and one that was not taken lightly,” Dr. Joseph P. Casey, the county administrator, said in a statement. “We hope this pandemic will soon end and that our economy can make a quicker than expected comeback.”

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: