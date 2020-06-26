Chesterfield will hold Fireworks Show on July 4

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield’s Fireworks Show will not be the latest event canceled as a result of the coronavirus.

The county’s annual fireworks show will go on as planned. The free event will begin at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds.

The celebration, however, will look a little different than year’s past. Parking is limited and there will be no food or entertainment vendors.

Social distancing will also be enforced.

Additionally, no alcohol, glass bottles, pets or personal fireworks will be allowed on county property.

