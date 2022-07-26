CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield woman was injured in a cooking fire on Tuesday evening.

Fire crews responded to the 7600 block of Robinwood Drive at 6:07 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported structure fire. According to Chesterfield Fire, the blaze was the result of a cooking fire.

One adult female was injured with burns to her face, arms, and legs. Her injuries are non-life-threatening and she has been taken to an area hospital.

There is currently no information on damage done to the home.