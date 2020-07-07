Chesterfield woman last seen before July 4 reported missing by relatives

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 37-year-old woman last seen on Friday, July 3 has been reported missing by relatives, according to Chesterfield Police.

Jennifer E. Pearce was reported missing Monday after police say she was last seen with an acquaintance in the 9700 block of Shamrock Drive on Friday.

She is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. Police say her last known address is in the 3900 block of Saldale Drive.

Anyone with information about Pearce’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 app.

