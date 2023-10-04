RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 65-year-old Chesterfield woman has been sentenced after defrauding Medicaid of over $200,000 in a scheme that lasted over seven years.

Virginia Jackson-Wallace was sentenced to 84 months in prison for defrauding Virginia Medicaid of about $211,177 in a home health care fraud scheme that lasted from 2013 to 2021, according to the Department of Justice.

Court documents said that throughout that time, Jackson-Wallace fraudulently billed Medicaid when she claimed that two family members were providing home health care to her and two other Medicaid recipients when those family members were not doing so.

A spokesperson for the department said Jackson-Wallace knowingly submitted over 200 fraudulent timesheets to Medicaid that claimed a total of 22,938 hours of home health care that was not provided.

The Department of Justice said Jackson-Wallace opened joint bank accounts with the two family members she claimed were ‘aides,’ but maintained exclusive control over the accounts and over the funds received during the scheme.

Jackson-Wallace had over 50 prior felony convictions, mostly related to fraud, according to the department.

After Jackson-Wallace pleaded guilty to the scheme and while on pretrial release, she reportedly deposited two fraudulent checks and withdrew funds the bank credited to her account.

Afterward, the Court found Jackson-Wallace in violation of the terms of her pretrial release, revoked her bond and ordered her to be held in prison pending sentencing.