Chesterfield woman snaps photos of arrest in her yard

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman from Chesterfield County grabbed photos of an arrest happening in her yard on Tuesday. A man attempting to the escape police on a bicycle was brought down right outside her window.

Photos show an adult man on a bike and officers chasing after him. Police can then be seen apprehending him and taking him away in their custody.

(Photo contributed by Corrine Gutierrez)

(Photo contributed by Corrine Gutierrez)

(Photo contributed by Corrine Gutierrez)

(Photo contributed by Corrine Gutierrez)

The Chesterfield County Police Department has confirmed that an auto larceny and police pursuit took place near the area today. A vehicle was stolen from the block of 2600 Buford Road around 11:20 a.m.

Police tried to stop the vehicle leading to a pursuit. The chase continued into a residential neighborhood.

The suspect then crashed the stolen vehicle into two police vehicles causing them to have to flee the car. The suspect tried to escape but was caught and taken into custody.

Chesterfield police tell 8News the suspect will be charged with auto larceny and other possible charges.

No one was hurt during the incident.