CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County woman took over $61,000 back to central Virginia after appearing on an episode of Wheel of Fortune and winning the game.

Tameka Stephens, a resident of Chesterfield, appeared on Wheel during the show’s 41st season on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

“I am beyond excited to finally share with my family and friends,” Stephens said in a post on Facebook before the episode aired. “Watch me appear as a contestant on Wheel of Fortune on Tuesday, September 26! What an amazing experience and opportunity to be a part of America’s favorite show!”

Stephens solved the winning puzzle and won a total of $61,550. It will be Stephens’ only appearance on the show.