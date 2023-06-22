CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield woman says someone with a BB gun shot at her car twice in one week while she was driving on a major road — and this is not the first time police have heard of this happening in the area.

Madison Moss was recently driving towards the Hickory and Matoaca Road roundabout when she heard something hit her car. When she got a closer look, she saw her her passenger door was hit by what Chesterfield Police say was a BB gun.

Moss filed a police report only for the same thing to happen to her four days later when she was driving on Matoaca Road again. This time, her fender above her front tire was hit.

Chesterfield Police said this is not the only report they have received about a BB gun shooting at cars in the area. Police received a report from a different resident that their car was hit last Friday, the same day as Moss.

Chesterfield resident Madison Moss said her car was hit by a BB gun twice in four days as she was driving on Matoaca Road. Credit: Sahara Sriraman/8News.

Chesterfield resident Madison Moss said her car was hit by a BB gun twice in four days as she was driving on Matoaca Road. Credit: Sahara Sriraman/8News.

Chesterfield resident Madison Moss said her car was hit by a BB gun twice in four days as she was driving on Matoaca Road. Credit: Sahara Sriraman/8News.

Chesterfield resident Madison Moss said her car was hit by a BB gun twice in four days as she was driving on Matoaca Road. Credit: Sahara Sriraman/8News.

Chesterfield resident Madison Moss said her car was hit by a BB gun twice in four days as she was driving on Matoaca Road. Credit: Sahara Sriraman/8News.

Moss said she has lived in the area her whole life and something like this has never happened to her.

“Just knowing that something like this in the area I’ve grown up in is happening to not only me but other people as well, it’s kind of upsetting because it could be very much worse than what happened to me,” Moss said.

Moss said the person behind the shootings targeting a major street like Matoaca Road is especially frustrating now that she has to change her routine.

“The fact that I have to drive a whole other route to get anywhere says enough,” Moss said. “I mean, if I have to go to the interstate or go all the way through Ettrick or Colonial Heights just to get to Chester instead of just taking Matoaca Road like I would normally every day — it’s upsetting.”

Police say their investigation into these shootings is ongoing. If your car has similar damage or if you have information about these incidents, call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.