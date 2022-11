CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Earlier this week, students and faculty at Crestwood Elementary gathered for CrestFest, a special Thanksgiving celebration featuring activities and games.

As part of the daylong event, students danced a ‘Turkey Tango,’ participated in a ‘Feather Bowl’ creative activity and slimed math teacher Jamie Leech.

Check out some photos and video clips of moments from CrestFest below!

The scene at CrestFest at Crestwood Elementary in Chesterfield. Photo: Chesterfield County Public Schools.

Crestwood Elementary students participate in a ‘Feather Bowl’ event at CrestFest. Photos: Chesterfield County Public Schools.