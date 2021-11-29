Chesterfield’s Crestwood Elementary selected as a National ESEA Distinguished School

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crestwood Elementary School has been selected as a National Elementary and Secondary Education Act Distinguished School.

According to Chesterfield Schools, the ESEA Distinguished School award is given to only two schools in each state per year.

To be eligible for the award, a school must meet these criteria:

A poverty rate of at least 35% for the two most current consecutive school years

Demonstrated exceptional academic achievement for two or more of the most current consecutive school years

Met full state accreditation for two or more consecutive years

There are three categories a school may be nominated to receive recognition under:

Category 1: exceptional student performance for two consecutive years

Category 2: closing the achievement gap between student groups

Category 3: excellence in serving special populations of students

Crestwood has been recognized for its work in category 3, for excellence in serving English learners.

“Crestwood Elementary exemplifies what we mean when we say ‘all means all.’ Public education is for all students, and teachers throughout our school system work hard to make sure every student succeeds,” Chesterfield County Public School Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said. “Teaching and learning are not easy, but they are vital to our community, and we celebrate Crestwood’s commitment and success.”

Crestwood is the eighth Chesterfield County elementary school to achieve this national recognition, which previously was named the National Title I Distinguished School Award: