CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — ‘Tis the season of farmers’ markets, and another county in Central Virginia has announced the return of its version of the popular event.

The 2022 Chesterfield Farmers Market is set to kick off on Wednesday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 6701 Mimms Loop.

Visitors are encouraged to shop at the event to support local businesses and enjoy fresh produce and locally made goods.

Credit: Chesterfield County / Facebook

This year’s vendors include Becerra Farms, Ellis Farm, Garden Spot, San Calamar Studio and many others.

According to Chesterfield Parks & Recreation, farmers markets also allow guests not only access more nutritious products, but meet the people who grow and sell their food as well.

The Chesterfield farmers market will run every Wednesday in the spring and summer before ending on Sept. 28.

Credit: Chesterfield County

Visit Chesterfield County’s Facebook page or website for further details.