CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Democrat Mark Miller will represent Chesterfield’s Midlothian District on the county’s Board of Supervisors until 2024 after Republican Jennifer McNinch conceded the special election.

The county had to find a replacement for Leslie Haley, who stepped down as the Midlothian District supervisor in June to join the Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

Tara Carroll was sworn in as interim representative, but the county held a special election on Nov. 8 to see who would finish the last year of Haley’s four-year term.

Dr. Miller, a clinical psychologist and professional counselor at Brightpoint Community College, will be sworn in Wednesday morning in the Chesterfield County courthouse, his campaign told 8News.

“After an exhilarating and exhausting 12 weeks, ‘thank you’ seems inadequate,” Miller wrote in a Facebook post on Nov. 11. “But it’s a start. Thank you. All. For everything. Now let’s go make Midlothian an even better place to live, work, and raise our families!”

Miller’s statement came the day after McNinch released a statement conceding the board of supervisors’ race.

“I would like to congratulate Mark Miller on a well fought race,” she wrote on Nov. 10. “I am happy that we were able to run a race without animosity or mudslinging which has unfortunately become the norm in campaign politics.”

In a brief phone interview Tuesday, Miller said he saw McNinch’s statement but that she has not called him. Miller told 8News he intends to run for a full four-year term, an election that will be held next November.