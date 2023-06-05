CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A child is dead after a car crashed into a truck that had pulled off on the side Hull Street Road on Monday, June 5.

A 1999 Toyota sedan was driving east on the 20800 block of Hull Street Road at about 2:20 p.m. on Monday afternoon when it hit a 2019 GMC pickup truck and camper that had pulled onto the right shoulder, according to Chesterfield Police.

A juvenile passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.

DISCLAIMER: THE FOLLOWING IMAGES MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS

Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was inside the camper at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Anyone with information should contact the police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

All eastbound lanes of Hull Street Road are currently closed near Skinquarter Road in Chesterfield County, and drivers should use alternate routes.